MOSCOW Oct 17 President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday that only the U.N. Security Council could restrict
Russian weapons sales abroad, a remark that appeared aimed at
defending the Kremlin against criticism of its arms supplies to
the Syrian government.
"Only sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council can
serve as a basis for limiting weapons supplies," Putin said,
according to state-run Itar-Tass news agency.
"In all other cases, nobody can use any pretext to dictate
to Russia on how it should trade and with whom," he was quoted
as telling a meeting of a state commission on the arms trade.
The West has criticised Russia for vetoing, along with
China, three U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at putting
pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to end a conflict
that has killed an estimated 30,000 people in 19 months.
Russia sold Syria $1 billion worth of weapons last year and
has made clear it would oppose an arms embargo in the Security
Council because of what it says are concerns rebels fighting
Assad's government would get weapons illegally anyway.
Putin said in June that Russia was not delivering any
weapons to Syria that could be used in a civil conflict.
Turkey said on Oct. 11 that a Syrian passenger plane
grounded en route from Moscow to Damascus was carrying weapons.
Moscow said the cargo included radar parts that were of dual
civilian and military use but were fully legal.
Moscow in 2010 scrapped plans to deliver high-precision air
defence missile systems to Iran, citing sanctions imposed by the
U.N. Security Council over Tehran's nuclear programme, a move
welcomed by the United States and its European allies.
Russia denies trying to prop up Assad, who allows Russia to
maintain a naval supply facility in the port of Tartus that is
its only military base outside the former Soviet Union.
But Moscow says Syria's crisis must be resolved without
foreign interference, particularly military intervention.