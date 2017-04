Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, the heads of the Constitutional and Supreme courts, regional governors, heads of Russia's traditional religious faiths and public figures, at... REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday some countries would like Russia to be dismantled like Yugoslavia was but Moscow would not let it happen.

In a state of the union speech, he criticised U.S. plans to build a missile defence shield in Europe and said there was no point in trying to talk to Russia from a position of strength.

