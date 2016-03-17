MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed the Syria crisis as well as cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries on questions related to the situation on oil markets. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)