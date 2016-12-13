MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani noted the importance of the deal in which Qatar and Glencore bought a 19.5 percent stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Qatar also agreed to further bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

On Saturday, Russia signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore for a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft as part of a privatisation programme.

The Russian budget is set to receive around 710 billion roubles ($11.66 billion), from the deal.

($1 = 60.8749 roubles)

