MOSCOW, April 19 Russian payment transfer
company QIWI said on Friday its shareholders would raise as much
as $216 million from a Nasdaq flotation that will value the
company at up to $936 million.
It will be the second initial public offering of a Russian
company so far this year. Russian bourse the Moscow Exchange
raised $500 million in February listing on its own platform.
QIWI, which operates in 22 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa
and the Americas, expects the sale to be priced at between $16
and $18 per share, valuing it at between $832 million and $936
million.
Selling shareholders include chairman Andrey Romanenko,
described in the prospectus as a 33-year-old entrepreneur.
Russian Internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded
QIWI in 2007, will also reduce its stake, from 21.4 percent to
15.6 percent, assuming an over-allotment option is exercised.
The company is not selling any shares in the offering of 12
million American Depository Shares.
The company, which plans to apply to list on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "QIWI", named J.P. Morgan Securities and Credit
Suisse as lead underwriters to the offering, in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.