MOSCOW Oct 1Russian payment transfer company
QIWI priced its float of almost 8.2 million shares
already owned by its stakeholders at $30.5 per share on Tuesday.
The firm announced the float in September but did not reveal
the pricing. Internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded
QIWI in 2007, and Japan's Mitsui & Co will reduce their
stakes as a result of the float, according to market sources.
The offering, for which Credit Suisse Securities (USA) is
the sole book-runner, is expected to close on or around Oct. 4,
QIWI said in a statement.
Earlier this year, QIWI, which provides payment services
across physical, online and mobile channels mainly in Russia,
floated 12.5 million American depository shares on Nasdaq.