By Elizabeth Piper
MOSCOW Oct 9 Workmen cut the door from its
frame, allowing a dozen men in balaclavas and hoods to enter a
Moscow restaurant.
They chased out the staff with metal rods, beating one so
badly he needed hospital treatment, smashing furniture and
stealing computers and a safe, a video posted on YouTube showed.
In half an hour, the Georgian restaurant Khachapuri had been
repossessed in the kind of raid that was widespread in the 1990s
when the Soviet collapse gave birth to capitalism and a
lawlessness that allowed protection rackets to thrive.
Such raids are now a rarity, but the violent closure of a
business with a seven-year rental contract shows how Russia is
failing to offer investors the kind of safe environment its
president, Vladimir Putin, says is needed to kick start the
economy and diversify it away from energy dependence.
"They destroyed everything, they chucked us out on the
street," said Tatyana Melnikova, one of the three owners of
Khachapuri, describing the raid that was filmed by staff and
posted on YouTube. "There was blood on the floors."
The raid is being investigated by police and many details
are unclear but the case does highlight the weak property laws
and limited legal recourse that are among the most commonly
cited obstacles for doing business in Russia.
They particularly deter investors in small and medium-sized
businesses which account for just 17 percent of gross domestic
product compared with 50 percent in the United States.
But big companies also fall foul of the system.
McDonald's, one of the first Western investors in Russia,
has failed so far to defend its ownership of a building from the
Moscow government which put it up for auction in November 2012.
A spokesperson said the company had filed a claim to
challenge Moscow city's right to "own non-residential property
built by CJSC 'Moscow-McDonalds' at the company's own expense".
According to RAPSI, a legal newswire, the Moscow Commercial
court ruled in favour of the government and against McDonald's
in February. It is not clear whether McDonald's will appeal.
BETTER "KRYSHA"
Putin made improving Russia's investment climate a priority
when he returned to the Kremlin last year for a third term. He
has since pushed through an amnesty on some economic crimes that
has seen hundreds of entrepreneurs released from jail.
Critics say the changes are cosmetic and that the weak rule
of law and collusion between corrupt law enforcement and justice
officials still mean that victims of corporate raids lack
adequate recourse to defend their rights.
Several small and medium-sized businesses in Moscow polled
by Reuters for this article described an insecure environment
with movable laws, weak enforcement and the threat of being
targeted by government or law enforcement officials on the make.
Only one felt Russia's business climate was improving.
One foreign businessman, the sole outsider in a Russian
media and communications company, said he and his partners
sought out protection from two local investors who were "very
well" connected politically, when they set up in 2007.
"We needed protection in case anything dodgy happened, if
anyone decided to put pressure on us. So we wanted investors
with connections," said the businessman, who declined to be
named for fear of attracting unwanted attention.
The two investors, determined to keep their investment safe,
successfully scared off a potential complaint from his former
company in the new venture's early days.
"The old company backed down as soon as they met our new
investors. We had the better 'roof'," he said, using the
colloquial term "krysha", or roof, used to describe often
criminal groups that operated protection rackets in the 1990s.
"We have never had a problem," he said of his company, which
now has annual turnover of $40 million.
The owners of Khachapuri said they too were offered
protection from a government official when they found themselves
in the increasingly nasty rent dispute with their landlord but
he wanted 20 percent of the business.
It was tempting, Melnikova said, as less than a year into
their rental contract, the landlord had cut off the electricity
and water, stopped the waste collectors from taking the rubbish
and threatened to use his contacts in government and the police
to make life difficult for them, or shut them down.
She holds out little hope of winning her legal case.
"We started the court process, but so far the case is very
poor, slow and hopeless," she said. "We ought to win because we
worked in accordance with the contract, but there is only a tiny
chance of it."
Her pessimism in the court process is something shared by
many Russians - a recent poll said 57 percent of respondents
would prefer to avoid going to court.
UNCIVILISED
The lack of faith frustrates Russia's ombudsman for
entrepreneurs' rights, who has worked with the government to
create laws that support business but still hears from students
that they would rather get a wage at a state-owned company than
try their hand at business which is "not safe".
"We have a sophisticated legal system ... Our main problem
is the execution of the law ... with the spirit of the law we
have the problem," the ombudsman Boris Titov said.
He said 75 percent of the around 3,500-4,000 complaints the
regional and federal ombudsman receives are related to
"administrative" matters - complaints over property, land,
government contracts and regulation. All want to open, or close,
criminal cases rather than go through the civil courts.
"It means that we still don't have a civilised corporate
system. We have to develop it. We have to develop civil law and
criminal law," he said.
Without a "civilised corporate system", small and medium
business owners say it is often a matter of luck whether a
business attracts unwanted attention, fuelling insecurity among
a younger business class keen to launch cutting-edge ventures.
At 112th place in the World Bank's ease of doing business
survey in 2012, Russia is a long way from Putin's goal of coming
in at 20th place by 2018.
One restaurant owner said catering businesses were not often
targeted because they are rarely seen as an attractive asset.
"I feel more or less safe. We pay all our taxes, we don't
pay anything in cash and all our employees are processed, we
follow the rules," he said of his business, which has been open
for five years.
"The system is not perfect and is sometimes abused.
Sometimes there are double standards, depending on who is in the
opposite corner."
PROPERTY RIGHTS
Russia's Supreme Arbitration Court, the highest of the
courts that deal with business disputes between enterprises,
said it heard 187,196 administrative disputes in the first half
of 2013, compared with 389,625 in the same period a year ago.
The Heritage Foundation, a Washington think tank, gives
Russia a score of just 25 out of 100 on whether laws protect
private property rights in its 2013 index of economic freedom.
The United States scores 85.
Melnikova shows the seven-year rental contract Khachapuri
signed for the former garage buildings they rented, and then
renovated, and her government registration of ownership.
"But it means nothing," she said.
Some business owners interviewed for this article said they
felt their futures depended on the whim of politicians, who have
been toughening laws to appeal to a more conservative electorate
and counteract a protest vote from younger, urban voters.
"You are protected as long as your property is not of any
interest to the people in power," said one restaurant owner.
"It's impossible to completely protect yourself. You've just
got to tolerate it."