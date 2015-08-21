MOSCOW Aug 21 Two brothers belonging to
President Vladimir Putin's inner circle lobbied for the
appointment of Deputy Transport Minister Oleg Belozerov as the
new head of Russia's vast state railway monopoly, the newspaper
Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.
The paper quoted several sources as saying Belozerov was
close to Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, who are subject to U.S.
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict for their
business ties to Putin.
"Arkady and Boris Rotenberg supported Belozerov's
appointment," Vedomosti quoted a source close to the government
as saying. "They wanted to enter the railway business."
Belozerov, 45, studied and worked for many years in Putin's
hometown of St Petersburg. He was named the head of Russian
Railways on Thursday after its boss of 10 years, Vladimir
Yakunin, also a member of Putin's inner circle, unexpectedly
stepped down to run for a largely ceremonial role as a regional
senator.
The Russian railway network is the world's third largest,
employing almost a million people and setting freight rates for
the huge energy, mining and agriculture sectors.
When the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Russian
companies and officials last year, it said Arkady and Boris
Rotenberg had "made billions of dollars in contracts for (the
state-controlled gas monopoly) Gazprom and the Sochi Winter
Olympics awarded to them by Putin".
"Both brothers have amassed enormous amounts of wealth
during the years of Putin's rule in Russia. The Rotenberg
brothers received approximately $7 billion in contracts for the
Sochi Olympic Games and their personal wealth has increased by
$2.5 billion in the last two years alone," it said.
