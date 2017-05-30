MOSCOW May 30 Russia's state railway monopoly
is considering selling a stake in logistics firm Gefco, the head
of Russian Railways told the Kommersant business daily.
Gefco, whose main business is servicing the car industry, is
a former subsidiary of France's PSA Group. The French
carmaker sold 75 percent of the company to Russian Railways in
2012 and still owns a 25 percent stake.
"The option of a sale is being considered. From our point of
view, to manage it is enough to own 50 percent plus one share,"
Kommersant quoted Oleg Belozerov as saying in an interview
published on Tuesday.
Russian Railways has "certain conditions concerning Gefco"
and is discussing them with a number of partners, including the
state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund, Belozerov said.
Gefco said last week that its 2016 operating earnings rose
by almost a third to 173 million euros ($193 million) and sales
rose 1.3 percent to 4.2 billion euros. The company said it was
seeking unspecified new partnerships in 2017.
It recently won an exclusive five-year, 8 billion euro
contract from PSA to manage and optimise the French carmaker's
entire global manufacturing supply chain.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs in Moscow and Gilles Guillaume in
Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)