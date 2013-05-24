MOSCOW May 24 The owners of rail freight
operators Globaltrans and NefteTransService are in
talks on a merger that would create a business with sales of
$2.7 billion and a 10 percent share of the Russian market,
industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
"They started (talks) several months ago and have been
unable to agree on pricing terms so far," one source said, while
a second source said the talks had become more active lately.
A third said that London-listed Globaltrans is likely to
acquire NefteTransService, which is controlled by brothers
Vyacheslav and Vadim Aminov and company management.
NefteTransService and N-Trans group, through which founders
Andrei Filatov, Konstantin Nikolayev and Nikita Mishin own
stakes in Globaltrans, declined immediate comment. Globaltrans
also declined to comment.