MOSCOW May 24 The owners of rail freight operators Globaltrans and NefteTransService are in talks on a merger that would create a business with sales of $2.7 billion and a 10 percent share of the Russian market, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"They started (talks) several months ago and have been unable to agree on pricing terms so far," one source said, while a second source said the talks had become more active lately.

A third said that London-listed Globaltrans is likely to acquire NefteTransService, which is controlled by brothers Vyacheslav and Vadim Aminov and company management.

NefteTransService and N-Trans group, through which founders Andrei Filatov, Konstantin Nikolayev and Nikita Mishin own stakes in Globaltrans, declined immediate comment. Globaltrans also declined to comment.