MOSCOW, June 19 A statement announcing that
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had dismissed Russian Railways
chief Vladimir Yakunin was a hoax, Medvedev's spokeswoman
Natalya Timakova said on Wednesday.
Timakova said the statement distributed to media outlets was
made to look as if it had been sent by the government press
service.
A Thomson Reuters security expert confirmed that the emailed
announcement was an imitation that did originate from Russia,
but not from the government press service.
