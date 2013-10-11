MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said on Friday sales of coking coal concentrate in the third quarter rose 3 percent to 1.4 million tonnes.

Overall raw coal production increased by 18 percent compared to the previous quarter and totalled 2 million tonnes, it said.

Coking coal is an ingredient in steelmaking, an industry hit by slowing growth in top consumer China and poor demand in crisis-hit Europe. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)