MOSCOW, April 16 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya produced 2.8 million tonnes of coal in the first quarter of 2015, down 16 percent quarter-on-quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Compared with the first quarter of 2014, output rose 51 percent after production was restored at its key mine in late 2014, said the company, which is controlled by steelmaker Evraz . (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)