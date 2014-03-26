MOSCOW, March 26 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya reported on Friday a 2012 net loss of around $126 million compared with a loss of $29.5 million the previous year.

The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said the loss widened because of lower domestic sales volumes and a higher share of exports in a weakening market as well as a halt of operations at its main mine in May-July 2013. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)