* Central bank raises fixed deposit rate to 4.5 pct, cuts
forex swap rate to 6.5 pct
* Narrowing of interest rate corridor seen as reducing
market volatility
* Central bank sees money market rates as acceptable for
near future
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Dec 10 Russia's central bank tweaked its
policy rates on Monday, in a move designed to reduce market
volatility, and signalled that it intends to keep rates on hold
in the near future.
It raised its fixed deposit rate by 25 basis points to 4.5
percent, while cutting its foreign exchange swap rate for
roubles by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.
Main lending rates were left unchanged.
The decisions represent a more dovish stance than at the
time of the last rate change, in September, when the central
bank raised all its rates by 25 basis points to crack down on
rising inflation.
"Basically the central bank has signalled that going forward
there will be a pause," said Vladimir Kolychev, chief economist
at Rosbank. "The rate decision indicates that the current
tightening has ended."
Most analysts had predicted no change in rates at Monday's
meeting. A recent easing of inflation concerns, coupled with
growing evidence of an economic slowdown, have reduced pressure
on the central bank to continue interest rates hikes.
However, an increase in the deposit rate has long been seen
as likely at some point, as the step is in line with the central
bank's long-term strategy of reducing the spread between its
deposit and lending rates, which determines the range in which
money market rates fluctuate.
"It's a matter of timing: Amid a stabilisation of inflation
expectations and a slowdown in economic growth, this step is
justified and logical," said Alexei Pogorelov, an economist at
Credit Suisse in Moscow.
The rate cut for foreign currency swaps, which follows a
similar cut in June, is seen as improving banks' access to
rouble liquidity, and also brings the currency swap rate into
line with the fixed one-day repo rate, creating a firmer upper
ceiling for money market rates.
The fixed one-day repo rate was left unchanged at 6.5
percent, with the auction repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent,
and the overnight refinancing rate held at 8.25 percent,
implying no change in the central bank's main lending rates.
There was virtually no reaction in the rouble to the rate
decision, with the currency steady at 30.87 against the dollar
. Yields on Russia treasury bonds
fell slightly because the decision is seen as
another step towards a formal inflation targeting regime.
LONG-TERM STRATEGY
Reducing the spread between the central bank's deposit and
lending rates is part of its long-term strategy of shifting
towards inflation targeting, a policy framework that requires
tighter control of interest rates as the central bank allows the
rouble's exchange rate to float more freely.
In its accompanying statement, the central bank said that it
regarded the higher deposit rate as neutral for the stance of
monetary policy, but said that the move would reduce the
volatility of money market interest rates and improve the
transmission mechanism for interest rate policy.
Analysts said that they saw the move as having little
immediate impact on monetary conditions. Banks are of liquidity
and have few funds deposited at the central bank.
The cut in the forex swap rate was potentially seen as
having a greater impact because such swaps provide a convenient
tool for some banks to obtain rouble liquidity.
"As a whole we see the decision of the central bank as an
attempt at loosening rather than tightening policy," said
Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief Russia economist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
However, Credit Suisse's Pogorelov said that the cut in the
swap rate was unlikely to have a major short-term impact, as the
reduced 6.5 percent interest rate is still higher than money
market rates, presently around 6 percent.
The tone of the central bank's statement was also broadly
neutral, devoting similar weight to risks of higher inflation
and slower economic growth.
It said that inflation had stabilised at 6.5 percent in
November, with the stabilisation visible across a wide range of
products. But it warned that inflation risks remain as inflation
remains above the central bank's 5-6 percent target.
It also said that economic growth has deteriorated, with
recent macroeconomic data indicating a cooling in economic
activity, but said that output remains close to its potential as
in previous months.
The central bank said that it regarded the level of money
market rates as appropriate for the near future -- a formulation
often interpreted to mean policy rates will remain on hold for
the immediate future.
However, it refrained from saying it saw rates as
appropriate "for the coming months" -- a wording used in some
previous statements -- which suggests that changes in rates may
still be on the cards after a month or two of holding them.