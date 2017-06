MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Friday, highlighting the disinflationary impact of delays to hikes in household utility bills and a stronger rouble, and signaling no change in the coming months.

The bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told Reuters in the past week that current rates were appropriate.

The rouble showed no immediate reaction to the central bank's decision, which had been widely priced in by the market. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)