BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
MOSCOW Apr 2 The Russian central bank left its main policy rates on hold at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, while it cut the rates for long-term operations and warned of "growing risks" to economic growth.
The central bank held its one-day auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, while the fixed one-day repo rate remains at 6.5 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 4.5 percent. The refinancing rate, the cost of overnight loans from the central bank, was held at 8.25 percent.
Rates for repo, lombard and refinancing operations above three months were cut by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.