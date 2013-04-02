MOSCOW Apr 2 The Russian central bank left its main policy rates on hold at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, while it cut the rates for long-term operations and warned of "growing risks" to economic growth.

The central bank held its one-day auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, while the fixed one-day repo rate remains at 6.5 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 4.5 percent. The refinancing rate, the cost of overnight loans from the central bank, was held at 8.25 percent.

Rates for repo, lombard and refinancing operations above three months were cut by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)