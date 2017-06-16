AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank is keeping its oil price forecast at $50 per barrel this year and still believes it will go down to $40 in 2018-2019, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.
She also told a news briefing that Russia's economic recovery exceeded expectations. The central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday to 9.00 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Recasts, updates prices and adds quote)