Feb 20 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Russia's sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3, citing the impact
from the Ukraine crisis, a fall in oil prices and the rouble
exchange rate.
The ratings agency maintained its negative outlook to the
country's sovereign rating, saying it reflected the potential
for more shocks related to the military conflict and a renewed
decline in oil prices.
"Russia is expected to experience a deep recession in 2015
and a continued contraction in 2016. The decline in confidence
is likely to constrain domestic demand and exacerbate the
Russian economy's already chronic underinvestment," Moody's said
on Friday. (bit.ly/1DBKIad)
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)