(Releads to focus on minister's comment on Reserve Fund)
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian Finance Ministry wants to
restart replenishing the emergency Reserve Fund if the oil price
exceeds $70 per barrel Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
The move would also help to prevent the rouble from
excessive strengthening, he said.
Russia has been hit by lower oil prices and by Western
sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis. Its rouble
currency fell sharply against the dollar in 2014 and has yet to
recover.
"We need a very serious approach to the structure of
expenditures, to the question of not using the reserves in full
volume," Siluanov said. "We are the country which depends on
external factors. We lose stability without reserves."
According to the ministry, Russia will be spending money
from its Reserve Fund in 2015-2017 and will reduce it to 500
billion roubles ($9 billion) by the end of 2017. The country had
4.27 trillion roubles ($77 billion) in the fund as of July 1.
Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday with Brent crude
trading around $62 per barrel.
In March Siluanov said he did not expect the oil price to
reach $70 per barrel soon due to a global supply glut and demand
stagnation.
The replenishing of the Reserve fund would also allow the
government to take excessive foreign currency from the domestic
market, preventing the rouble from strengthening too much, the
minister said.
The rouble strengthening was negatively affecting the
competitive ability of Russian products on global markets until
2014, he said.
Siluanov also said on Thursday he did not expect Russia's
sovereign credit rating to be changed by Fitch at a review on
Friday.
($1 = 55.4462 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Darya Korsunskaya, Writing
by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, Editing by Angus
MacSwan)