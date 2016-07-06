* Russian CDS, dollar bond yields below those of many
investment grade peers
* Ratings agencies say rating or outlook upgrades unlikely;
see no improvement
* Western economic sanctions on Russia to be a major hurdle
for upgrade
By Sujata Rao and Marc Jones
LONDON, July 6 Bond investors are increasingly
trading junk-rated Russia as an investment-grade credit, even if
ratings firms are years away from restoring the coveted status
the country lost in 2015.
Billions of dollars were pulled from Russian assets early
last year when its credit ratings were cut to speculative grade
as collapsing oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis hit the economy.
A year on, however, Russian dollar bond yields and the cost
of insuring exposure to it are back below those of some
countries still rated in the investment-grade bracket --
Baa3/BBB- or higher -- that many investors prefer.
That is thanks largely to rock-bottom debt levels, a robust
balance of payments surplus and some savvy moves from its
central bank, including floating the rouble in November 2014,
well before other oil exporters did so.
Critics stress the economy's long-term prospects have not
improved. Russia remains reliant on oil and its economy is
state-controlled and inefficient.
But with oil prices off lows, the end of a long recession is
in sight and the economy should grow 1 percent in 2017. A
predicted spate of corporate defaults has not materialised,
while interest rates have started falling.
As a result, Russian credit default swaps (CDS), derivatives
used to insure exposure to a credit and considered a gauge of
risk, have fallen below those of Turkey and South Africa. Both
countries are still rated investment-grade, although the latter
could lose that status soon: tmsnrt.rs/1TRL40h
The yield premium investors demand to hold Russian dollar
bonds rather than low-risk U.S. Treasuries is under 250 basis
points -- around 40-50 bps less than for Turkey, Mexico and
Indonesia, and 100 bps less than for South Africa.
"We needed to see prudent fiscal and monetary policy. The
authorities have demonstrated this and you are seeing this in
market performance," said Ivailo Vesselinov, chief strategist at
Finisterre Capital.
"At some point the (ratings) agencies will have to
acknowledge the improvement even if only through an outlook
upgrade. That has to come sooner or later."
Investors often use their own rating proxies rather than
relying solely on agencies and one such model from ICBC Standard
Bank, which juxtaposes Russia's indicators with its average
rating, implies a one-notch upgrade back to investment grade.
Russian growth compares poorly with similarly-rated
sovereigns, but its 5 percent-plus current account surplus
contrasts with sizeable deficits for the likes of Turkey, South
Africa and Mexico.
Public debt is also only a tenth of annual output versus an
average of 35 percent for other BB+/Ba1 credits, ICBC noted.
One rating agency, Fitch, agrees. It has kept Russia at
investment grade, arguing that its robust sovereign balance
sheet offsets other weaknesses such as commodity dependence and
geopolitics.
But Moody's and S&P Global have negative outlooks on the
junk ratings they assign Russia, indicating there is more chance
of another cut than an upgrade.
"(There is) no improvement to the extent that we would
consider stabilisation of the outlook at this juncture," Moody's
top European sovereign analyst Dietmar Hornung told the Reuters
Global Markets Forum recently.
NO CHANGE
Loss of investment-grade status is rarely permanent but
countries take an average six years to bounce back from junk, a
Fitch study based on rating histories since 1995 has shown.
Some recover faster -- Ireland took less than three years
and Hungary has just been lifted back up by Fitch four years
after its demotion.
But Russia faces an unusual hurdle in the shape of
sanctions, which prohibit investment in several big companies
and have just been extended until next year.
"For the rating upgrade threshold you have to see some
thawing of sanctions," Finisterre's Vesselinov said.
Moritz Kraemer, S&P Global's head of global sovereigns, told
the Reuters forum that upping the outlook while sanctions remain
is not impossible, but that sanctions hamstring economic growth,
which is key to ratings.
"At the current point in time, neither the lifting of
sanctions, nor supply side reforms appear likely in the short
term," he added.
S&P's market-derived Russian rating, which is based on
credit default swap prices, has just risen to be back in line
with the assigned BB+ rating, having been below it for months.
That shows a more positive assessment by investors and
highlights how they and raters often differ in their view of
longer-term risks such as government succession or when Russia
might use up its rainy-day wealth funds.
David Hauner, EEMEA head of debt and strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, says many emerging market investors only
consider ratings when doubts appear about a country's ability to
repay debt. That is not a worry in Russia.
"Significant divergence between ratings agencies and markets
is unusual but it happens when agencies are concerned about
political risks that markets are not too worried about," he
said.
