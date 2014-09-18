By Sujata Rao and Vincent Flasseur
LONDON, Sept 18 Investors are starting to price
the risk of Russia's credit rating falling to junk if Western
sanctions and Moscow's response plunge the economy into
recession and deplete its $450 billion reserves.
Being investment grade - at least BBB minus from Standard &
Poor's and Fitch or Baa3 from Moody's - allows a borrower to tap
a far wider pool of investors, and losing that ranking would be
likely to cause big outflows from Russian markets.
Moody's, which rates Russia Baa1 or three notches above
junk, said this week that the latest sanctions were credit
negative. Fitch has a negative outlook on its BBB rating, two
notches above junk, while S&P rates Russia BBB-minus with a
negative outlook.
But investors are already treating Russia as being as risky
as junk, according to the following graphic, which compares
credit default swaps (CDS) of several developing economies
against their credit ratings:
link.reuters.com/zaw82w
Bond market investors typically use CDS to insure against
non-payment of debt, but they are also often used as a proxy to
gauge how risky an entity is, which is why there is a close
relationship between credit ratings and CDS. The higher the CDS
spread, the riskier the credit is deemed to be.
Russian CDS are higher than those of Indonesia, Brazil and
Turkey, whose ratings, while investment grade, are lower.
"Russian CDS are extremely cheap compared to its ratings;
that points to a move by the ratings agencies," said Ishitaa
Sharma, an emerging markets strategist at Citi. "We think the
agencies are going to do the catch-up now."
For instance, Russian five-year CDS trade at around 250
basis points, according to Markit, or more than 100 bps above
Brazil's, even though it is rated slightly higher. That means it
costs $250,000 a year to hedge $10 million worth of exposure to
Russia for five years. The cost for Brazil is $138,000.
The contrast is even more startling with Hungary, whose CDS
trade at around 150 bps despite its junk BB/Ba1/BB plus ratings.
With public debt levels of 10 percent of annual output, half
a trillion dollars in currency reserves and a current account
surplus, Russia, arguably, does not deserve to be rated junk.
But David Hauner, head of fixed income and economics for
Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch, said ratings were also determined by the
direction of the economy and debt levels.
"If you look at the balance sheet alone, Russia's rating
should be even higher," Hauner said.
"The key is the uncertainty coming from a deteriorating
business climate and the risk of more sanctions. So while a
downgrade to junk may not be vindicated by current numbers, the
agencies might fear the uncertainty would justify it," he added.
Implications could be huge. JPMorgan calculated earlier this
year that a one-notch ratings downgrade causes a roughly 20
percent increase in borrowing costs.
A fall into junk will fuel outflows from funds that can only
invest in investment grade securities, and the ejection of
Russia from the investment grade portion of benchmark bond
indexes such as JPMorgan's GBI-EM or EMBI Global.
"A downgrade to junk would have material impact in terms of
flows. The implications are bigger than for a normal downgrade;
it increases the hurdle rate for investments," Hauner said,
referring to the minimum rate of return required by an investor.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Will Waterman)