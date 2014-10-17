(Adds details on ratings action)
Oct 17 Moody's Investors Service cut Russia's
sovereign debt rating to 'Baa2' from 'Baa1', becoming the second
ratings agency to cut the country's ratings this year, after S&P
initiated a downgrade in April.
Moody's said the prolonged crisis in Ukraine was weighing on
Russia's medium-term growth prospects.
"The military confrontation in Ukraine and escalating
sanctions against Russia are likely to have an increasingly
negative macroeconomic impact on Russia's investment climate,"
the ratings agency said on Friday. (bit.ly/1oeQfO6)
The agency maintained its negative outlook on Russia.
Moody's cited the ongoing erosion of Russia's foreign
exchange buffers due to low oil prices and Russian borrowers'
restricted access to international markets as key drivers for
the downgrade.
Russia's high dependence on the hydrocarbon sector has not
materially decreased despite its government's diversification
strategies and is likely to limit the economy's potential for
growth, Moody's said.
The agency expects real growth to start declining by the end
of the year and continue falling at least until mid-2015.
Moody's also lowered Russia's long-term country ceilings for
local and foreign currency debt and for local currency deposits
to 'A3' from 'A2'.
