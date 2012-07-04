MOSCOW, July 4 Russian refineries increased oil
purchases from the domestic spot market by 11 percent on a daily
basis in June, which helped further boost Urals seaborne crude
blend prices, trading sources said on Wednesday, citing official
data.
They also said the purchases increased to 3.323 million
tonnes in June from 3.103 million tonnes in May as plants
returned from maintenance and on increased throughput to meet
demand during the height of the driving season.
Urals differentials have strengthened in a past few days
against the backdrop of sanctions against Iran as well as higher
refining margins.
Russia's fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz
and BP venture, TNK-BP, are the key
sellers of oil on the domestic market.
In June, Surgut sold 870,000 tonnes compared with 850,000
tonnes in May, while TNK-BP sold 785,000 tonnes last month
compared to 700,000 tonnes in the previous month.
(Reporting by Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin)