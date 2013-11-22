* Russia to invest $55 billion in refinery upgrades
* Low-sulphur diesel surplus to flood European market
* Russia to cut heavy fuel oil shipments
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Nov 22 Russia will flood Europe with
diesel and starve it of heavy fuel oil when the country
completes a $55 billion refining overhaul, further threatening
the continent's downstream sector as it struggles to survive.
The investments, which seek to capture more value from each
barrel of Siberian crude by refining it more deeply in Russia,
would choke flows of straight-run fuel oil used as a feedstock
by Europe's advanced processing units.
Russia's Soviet-built refineries, some dating to the 1940s,
mainly operate simple distillation units. Straight-run fuel oil,
known as mazut, is the residue left after lighter fractions are
evaporated off.
The planned installation of 130 new units, such as the
long-awaited 60,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) hydrocracker at
Surgut's northwestern Kirishi refinery, will enable
Russia to increase yields of lighter products instead. That will
create a huge surplus of high-quality diesel on Europe's
doorstep.
If that isn't bad enough, the world's largest oil producer
wants to triple crude exports to China. With Russian oil output
likely to stagnate in the years ahead, Europe's refiners may
find margins squeezed further by a dearth of Urals export crude.
"European refineries are going to be hit across the board,"
said Heitham Tolba, a downstream analyst for energy consultants
Wood Mackenzie.
Russia exports around 3.5 million bpd of crude to Europe.
Fuel exports total 700,000 bpd - a third of Russia's overseas
oil product deliveries.
The government backed the refinery overhaul in 2011 after
gasoline supplies almost ran dry due to a lack of modern
refining capacity, riling drivers not long before Vladimir
Putin's election to a third Kremlin term.
The upshot of ensuring that motorists have enough premium
gasoline to fuel Russia's growing fleet of Western-made cars
will be a diesel surplus that could reach 65 million tonnes a
year by 2020, Moscow's Skolkovo business school estimates.
CAPACITY BOOST
Russia's primary refining capacity, which distills oil into
basic fractions such as naphtha, fuel oil and low-quality
diesel, will expand by only 7.5 percent to around 285 million
tonnes (5.7 million bpd) by 2020, according to the plan.
Secondary refining, in which complex hydrocarbons are
"cracked" into simpler ones, will grow by 90 percent over the
same period to match Russia's primary refining capacity.
This will boost output of high-quality products, including
ultra-low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) with sulphur content of 10 parts
per million (10 ppm). Russia will require vehicles to use ULSD
from 2016.
In addition to the diesel glut, Skolkovo expects Russia to
produce a gasoline surplus of 10 million tonnes in 2020.
This assumes that domestic consumption of oil products will
grow at a yearly rate of 3.5 percent, even after allowing for
fuel-efficiency improvements in Russia's vehicle fleet.
The European market, now experiencing diesel shortages,
would be the main destination for the surplus, as most Russian
refineries are located in the west of the country.
EXPORT BOOST
Wood Mackenzie expects Russian ULSD output to top 1.1
million bpd in 2016, up from 750,000 bpd now. Exports may double
to 680,000 bpd as Russia competes with European refiners to fill
a growing diesel shortfall.
European refineries are already suffering from low margins,
forcing around 1.8 million bpd of capacity to be mothballed
since 2009, according to Deutsche Bank. That leaves 10.7 million
bpd of operating capacity in the European Union plus Norway.
The plants most vulnerable to closures are the less complex
refineries in the Atlantic basin that rely heavily on gasoline
exports.
Exporters of high-quality Russian oil products to Europe
have also been encouraged by a decision to tighten environmental
rules there. These state that from 2015, the maximum sulphur
content of shipping fuels will be cut by 90 percent to 0.1
percent in Sulphur Emission Control Areas, which include some of
Europe's busiest sea lanes.
At the same time, European refineries are cutting runs as
diesel production requires a strong premium to prices for
benchmark grades such as North Sea Brent crude to be profitable.
Crack spreads LGO-LCO1=R, measuring the premium of January
European gasoil futures over Brent crude, are nearly $15 per
barrel, indicating that producing diesel is slightly profitable.
Yet the overall profit on refining a barrel of Urals Export
Blend crude in the Mediterranean is just 12 U.S. cents, down
from over $4 early in the year.
"Many of the diesel suppliers that will export more diesel
to Europe, especially Russian ones, can be profitable even when
diesel spreads to Brent weaken. So even when the diesel spread
weakens, they will continue to deliver diesel to Europe," said
Andrew Reed from U.S.-based think tank ESAI Energy.
The shale energy boom is meanwhile expected to propel U.S.
oil production past Russia's as soon as next year, the
International Energy Agency estimates. That in turn will boost
North America's own diesel surplus.
In its 2025 outlook, Russia's second-largest crude producer
Lukoil said net diesel exports from the United States
would peak at 500,000 bpd in 2015. That contrasts with net
imports of 200,000 bpd back in 2005.
"The Russian refiners are close to European markets and they
have the advantage of a local supplier. They still have to
compete against the Americans - but they have the advantage of
the proximity," said WoodMac's Tolba.
(Additional reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Dale Hudson)