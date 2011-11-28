UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
MOSCOW, Nov 28 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Moscow Refinery Gazprom Neft
CDU-3 01/11-30/11
CDU 01/11-30/11
Fine distill. 01/11-30/11*
Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 12/10-30/11
CDU-1 16/10-30/11 Perm LUKOIL Cat cracker 11/11-10/12
Isomerisation 11/10-05/12 Volgograd LUKOIL Hydrotreater 01/12-20/12
Syzran Rosneft Cat reformer 08/11-14/12
Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02
Cat.reformer 17/11-17/12*
Cat.reformer 16/11-16/12*
Visbreaker 14/11-14/12* Ryazan TNK-BP CDU-2 01/12-21/12 Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 01/11-20/12*
Cat reformer 24/10-30/11
Hydrotreater 24/10-30/11 Omsk Gazprom Neft CDU-7 06/11-12/12
CDU-6 01/12-20/12
Cat cracker 01/10-07/12
Cat reformer 01/09-31/03
Visbreaker 01/10-07/12
* New or updated data (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES