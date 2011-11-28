MOSCOW, Nov 28 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Moscow Refinery Gazprom Neft

CDU-3 01/11-30/11

CDU 01/11-30/11

Fine distill. 01/11-30/11*

Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 12/10-30/11

CDU-1 16/10-30/11 Perm LUKOIL Cat cracker 11/11-10/12

Isomerisation 11/10-05/12 Volgograd LUKOIL Hydrotreater 01/12-20/12

Syzran Rosneft Cat reformer 08/11-14/12

Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02

Cat.reformer 17/11-17/12*

Cat.reformer 16/11-16/12*

Visbreaker 14/11-14/12* Ryazan TNK-BP CDU-2 01/12-21/12 Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 01/11-20/12*

Cat reformer 24/10-30/11

Hydrotreater 24/10-30/11 Omsk Gazprom Neft CDU-7 06/11-12/12

CDU-6 01/12-20/12

Cat cracker 01/10-07/12

Cat reformer 01/09-31/03

Visbreaker 01/10-07/12

* New or updated data (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)