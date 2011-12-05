MOSCOW, Dec 5 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-1 27/11-29/12* Perm LUKOIL Cat cracker 11/11-10/12 Isomerisation 11/10-05/12 Volgograd LUKOIL Hydrotreater 01/12-20/12 Syzran Rosneft Cat reformer 08/11-14/12 Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02 Cat.reformer 17/11-17/12 Cat.reformer 16/11-16/12 Visbreaker 14/11-14/12 Ryazan TNK-BP CDU-2 01/12-21/12 Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 29/11-25/12* Omsk Gazprom Neft CDU-7 06/11-12/12 CDU-6 01/12-20/12 Cat cracker 01/10-07/12 Cat reformer 01/09-31/03 Visbreaker 01/10-07/12 * New or updated data (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)