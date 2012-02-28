MOSCOW, Feb 28 Below are Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules
through April, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources:
Refinery Company Unit Maintenance Full capacity Lost capacity
dates (bar.per day)(bar.per period)
Syzran Rosneft CDU-5 15/10-15/03 60,259 9,159,331
Syzran Rosneft Cat. cracker 10/02-29/02 6,739 128,042
Syzran Rosneft Cat. reformer 20/02-05/04 8,138 366,219
Syzran Rosneft Hydrotreater 20/02-10/04 34,793 1,739,659
Novokuibyshev Rosneft CDU-8 16/10-05/03 33,659 4,745,864
Novokuibyshev Rosneft Cat. reformer 17/01-23/02 9,756 360,957
Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 05/02-13/02 40,214 321,715
Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-5 23/02-04/03 41,555 415,549
Novoufimsk Bashneft Cat. reformer 01/02-12/02 25,673 282,398
Novoufimsk Bashneft Hydrotreater 28/01-02/02 13,505 67,523
Novoufimsk Bashneft Thermal cracker 30/09-29/02 49,260 7,487,533
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft CDU-2 26/01-16/02 31,417 659,767
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrotreater 03/02-10/02 41,007 287,050
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Cat. reformer 10/01-29/02 10,269 513,452
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrotreater 05/02-08/02 10,634 31,901
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Visbreaker 05/02-16/02 25,542 280,965
Ufimsky Bashneft CDU-2 09/02-16/02 18,850 131,953
Volgograd LUKOIL CDU-2 09/02-18/02 34,894 314,049
Volgograd LUKOIL Reformer 14/12-10/02 10,295 597,093
Orsk Private CDU-5 07/12-29/02 21,154 1,776,974
Angarsk Rosneft Cat. reformer 02/02-08/02 21,180 127,079
Perm LUKOIL Cat. reformer 23/12-14/02 9,396 497,997
Perm LUKOIL Hydrotreater 09/02-15/03 25,521 893,224
Ryazan TNK-BP Cat. cracker 21/02-24/02 48,834 146,501
Ryazan TNK-BP Thermal cracker 18.02.2012 27,367 136,834
Ryazan TNK-BP Cat. reformer 05/01-29/02 10,654 585,977
Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-16/02 19,141 2,469,125
Yaroslavl NOS Slavneft Gas fractionation 15/02-29/02 N/A N/A
Astrakhan Gazprom Main unit 01/04-30/04 N/A N/A
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov)