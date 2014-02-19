(Corrects spelling of Peter Loescher's name in fourth
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg, who sold out of Anglo-Russian oil giant TNK-BP a
year ago, is forming a new board for his Swiss-based investment
vehicle made up of international executives to focus on global
expansion, he said on Tuesday.
The new board for his Zurich-based company - Renova
Management AG (RMAG) - will manage his international businesses,
mainly Swiss industrial companies Oerlikon and Sulzer
, and potentially other assets.
Vekselberg also owns nearly 6 percent of aluminium giant
Rusal as well as Russian assets ranging from
construction to energy.
The board will be chaired by Vekselberg, who made his money
in metals and energy and is now worth more than $15 billion
according to Forbes. It will include Deutsche Bank supervisory
board member Peter Loescher, as well as former Deutsche Bank CEO
and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell board
member Josef Ackermann.
The move will allow RMAG to focus on the next phase of its
development, involving further growth and international
expansion, Vekselberg said in a statement.
"There are no immediate plans to enter new assets using RMAG
as a managing company now, but its new board may provide some
ideas soon giving its best expertise," said Renova's spokesman
Andrey Shtorkh.
Loescher, a former chief executive of German engineering
group Siemens, will also be offered an opportunity to
invest in the assets managed by RMAG.
Vekselberg was part of the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR)
consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires who sold out of
TNK-BP last year to Russian oil giant Rosneft, reaping
$27.7 billion between them and around $7 billion for Vekselberg
himself.
He is also president of government-funded high-tech
developer Skolkovo Foundation.
