MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves shed almost $12 billion last week, their biggest decline since January 2009, the central bank's data showed on Thursday.

The reserves fell to $501.3 billion in the week to Dec. 16 from $513.0 billion a week earlier, but still remained the world's third biggest and large enough to absorb mid-term shocks.

According to Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC, the central bank lost $4.2 billion from a negative reassessment of its gold position in reserves and another $6.6 billion from currency moves mostly in euro and sterling.

"The euro lost 3.1 percent, while the pound fell 1.6 percent," he said.

The central bank had 27.4 million of troy ounces of gold, or 852.2 tonnes in its reserves as of Oct. 1, nearly eight percent more than at the start of 2011.

Russia's forex reserves are mainly kept in the U.S. dollar and the euro, 47 percent and 41 percent respectively.

The last week fall in reserve became the biggest since January 2009, when it shrank $30.3 billion in one week as the central bank was aggressively selling foreign currency to prevent the rouble from rapid devaluation during the crisis of 2008-09.

Massive protests, which started across Russia after parliamentary elections on Dec.4, also added pressure on the local currency, promting the central bank to intervene on the foreign exchange market.

Mariya Pomelnikova, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank, estimates that the central bank spent $500 million in currency interventions in a week to Dec. 16 to support the rouble, in line with Biryukov's estimates of $500-600 million.

It that week, the rouble weakened 1.8 percent to 32.01 per dollar from 31.46 seen on Dec. 9, heading away from its strongest level since mid-2011 as Russian markets were battered by concerns about euro zone financials. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)