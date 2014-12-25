(Adds detail, analyst reaction)
MOSCOW, Dec 25 Russia's gold and foreign
currency reserves dropped below $400 billion for the first time
since August 2009 as of Dec. 19, the central bank said on
Thursday.
The central bank has spent over $80 billion defending the
rouble this year, as a sharp slide in oil prices and Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have driven the Russian
currency sharply lower, threatening financial stability.
The bank has expanded its foreign-currency repurchase
agreement operations in response to market instability, offering
banks foreign currency for a period of one week, 28 days and one
year, to ease a deficit of dollars and euros.
Analysts said around $5 billion of the $15 billion fall in
the week to Dec. 19 was because of interventions to support the
rouble, while around $7 billion was due to foreign currency
loaned to banks as part of repo operations.
Since that foreign currency will be returned to the central
bank at a later stage, the reserves could recover some of the
losses in the near or mid-term, they said, adding that the
remainder of the losses were likely due to shifts in the value
of the bank's foreign-currency holdings.
The central bank provided the following figures for its gold
and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars):
Latest week 398.9
Previous week 414.6
End-2013 509.6
NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Vladimir
Abramov)