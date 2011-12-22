MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $501.3 billion in the week to Dec. 16 from $513.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 501.3 Previous week 513.0 End-2010 479.4 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)