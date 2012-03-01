MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $509.6 billion in the week to Feb. 24 from $504.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 509.6 Previous week 504.4 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)