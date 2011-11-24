MOSCOW, Nov 24 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $515.1 billion in the week to Nov. 18 from $516.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 515.1

Previous week 516.0

End-2010 479.4

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

