MOSCOW, Dec 8 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $514.1 billion in the week to Dec. 2 from $510.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 514.1 Previous week 510.2 End-2010 479.4 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)