MOSCOW, Jan 12 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $498.0 billion by Jan. 6 from $498.0 billion seen at the end of 2011, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 498.0 End-2011 497.4 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru