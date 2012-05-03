MOSCOW, May 3 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $523.3 billion in the week to April 27 from $519.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 523.3 Previous week 519.5 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)