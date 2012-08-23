MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $507.9 billion in the week to Aug. 17 from $510.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 507.9 Previous week 510.0 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)