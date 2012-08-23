UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $507.9 billion in the week to Aug. 17 from $510.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 507.9 Previous week 510.0 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.