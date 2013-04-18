MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $521.3 billion in the week to April 12 from $516.9 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 521.3 Previous week 516.9 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)