BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada posts Q1 loss per share c$0.00
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
MOSCOW, June 13 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 515.8 Previous week 518.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions