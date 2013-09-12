Sri Lankan rupee edges up on exporter dollar sales, remittances
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
MOSCOW, Sept 12 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 503.9 Previous week 510.8 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Moscow Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
* Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio