MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 506.0 Previous week 505.0 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)