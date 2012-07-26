MOSCOW, July 26 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $507.7 billion in the week to July 20 from $505.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 507.7 Previous week 505.3 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)