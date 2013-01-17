MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $526.4 billion in the week to Jan. 11 from $537.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 526.4 Previous week 537.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Jason Bush)