MOSCOW, Feb 21 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $529.5 billion in the week to Feb. 15 from $532.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 529.5 Previous week 532.5 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)