MOSCOW, Feb 28 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $524.0 billion in the week to Feb. 22 from $529.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 524.0 Previous week 529.5 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)