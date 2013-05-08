MOSCOW, May 8 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves were up to $524.3 billion in the week to April 26 from $515.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 524.3 Previous week 515.2 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)