BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
MOSCOW, March 13 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 494.6 Previous week 493.3 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting By Jason Bush)
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.