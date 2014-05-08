BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 8 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 471.6 Previous week 482.7 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.