BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
MOSCOW, Nov 7 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 513.9 Previous week 517.0 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Jason Bush)
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent